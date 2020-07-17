A ROTARY club has been providing support to the communities of its local town and surrounding areas over lockdown.

Crook Rotary club has raised and donated many thousands of pounds, and assisted charities, individuals and families in need since its foundation in 1953.

The club has collected and donated to the Salvation Army food bank for several years.

Recently, during the Corona pandemic when food banks were under increased pressure, the Rotary Club donated £760 to purchase food to be distributed where most needed locally.

The club also has a long-standing relationship with the Leonard Cheshire Home in Crook, having initially provided support when the home was first opened.

The home is classified as outstanding in the level of service and care it provides but this still did not make it immune to the impact of coronavirus.

Financial support was needed to purchase PPE to help ensure the safety of staff and those they cared for.

The Rotary Club were pleased to be able to donate a sum of £250 to meet requirements.

The club's most recent efforts include the purchase and installation of three defibrillators in Crook and assisting in purchasing one for Fir Tree.

Donations have also been made to the MRI scanner appeal, Wolsingham school, North East Air Ambulance, local scout groups and Blind Life in Crook.

The club holds its annual carol concert at St Andrews Dawson Street in Crook, ably supported by Crook and Weardale Choral Society and Stanhope Silver and.

This event raises several hundred pounds which is redistributed to all participants including several schools in the area.

The Rotary Club has a close working relationship with Natural High, a performing arts group drawn from the Crook and Willington area which helps nurture the talents of young people through music and song.

This partnership has helped raise monies for both bodies and the wider community.

The current crisis and any future resulting repercussions have highlighted the importance of local organisations to provide support and strengthen the community.

The Rotary Club is hoping to continue with its role within the community.

The Rotary club year runs from July 2020 to June 2021 and this year’s president is local businessman Chris Hardy.

The new president and club members are embarking on a recruitment drive to bolster club numbers which will enable support to the local community to be maintained.

Durham County Councillor for Crook Anne Reed said: “The Rotary Club has made a long-term positive contribution to Crook and the surrounding area. With the present Covid19 situation it comes as no surprise that the Rotary Club have again taken a proactive and leading role in helping members of our community. We thank them immensely for the good work that they do. They really do make a difference to people’s lives.”

For more information about Rotary or to join go online or Facebook by typing Crook Rotary.