PLANS for a new housing estate near Spennymoor have been thrown out by county councillors following hundreds of local objections.



Applicant Lichfields had applied for outline planning consent to build up to 39 homes at land behind Attwood Terrace in the Tudhoe division.



The 1.6-hectare site lies at the edge of the wider Spennymoor settlement and includes undeveloped agricultural fields.



To make way for a new access into the estate from North Road, numbers 17-20 at Attwood Terrrace were earmarked for demolition, including a disused retail and commercial unit.



During consultation however, the plans sparked 77 objections alongside two petitions totalling 231 signatures.

Concerns included the “saturation of the local housing market”, highways and pedestrian safety, parking, loss of privacy, noise and the impact on the Tudhoe Village Conservation Area and local services.



Spennymoor Town Council, county councillors for the area and the council’s Highway Authority, Drainage and Design and Conservation departments also raised concerns about the plans.



On Thursday (July 16), Durham County Council’s Area Planning Committee (South and West) heard arguments for and against the housing proposals.



At the meeting, which was held remotely and broadcast live on YouTube, county councillor for Tudhoe, Alan Gardner, urged the committee to back a recommendation from planning officers to refuse the plans.



This included fears the housing estate would effectively merge Tudhoe Colliery and Tudhoe Village, alongside concerns about development in the countryside and highway safety.



“The number of objections come from everything – from noise to traffic to countryside to wildlife,” Cllr Gardner said.



“The local people really do care about their area and that’s the reason there’s that number of objections.”

Justine Matchett, speaking on behalf of Lichfields, said the housing would help provide an economic boost to the area in the context of Covid-19 with affordable units also available.

The agent noted that the council’s landscape officer had lodged no objection to the principle of development.

On parking and highway safety, she said the proposed access arrangements to the housing development had been put forward by the council’s own highways department, adding the new parking arrangements would represent an improvement.



Criticism was also levelled at planners measuring the proposals against the dated Sedgefield Local Plan, rather than the emerging County Durham Plan.



Planning officers, responding, said the housing application had to be decided on relevant policies available at present.



While agreeing housing needed to built in the economic context of the coronavirus pandemic, they said this should be done “in the right place.”



Following debate, councillors backed the recommendation to reject the plans with a report outlining reasons for refusal.



This included the homes harming the “distinct character and urban form of the Tudhoe Colliery settlement, resulting in an encroachment into the countryside and further coalescence with Tudhoe Village.”



Other concerns included the displacement of existing residents’ car parking and resulting highway safety issues.



Committee member, Cllr Ivan Jewell, added: “I sometimes think that just to go along with local members isn’t always the right thing to do.

“But I think in this situation, the examples and objections that were given were very sound planning considerations.”



A motion to refuse the application was backed by a unanimous vote.

The applicant has the right to appeal the planning decision.

