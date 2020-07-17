BOSSES at a supermarket chain are waiting to find out whether they will be allowed to sell alcohol from a planned new store.

Lidl was given permission to open in Barnard Castle on the site of the town’s former Addison Auctioneers, in Roman Road, earlier this year.

But a separate application to Durham County Council’s licensing department to permit booze sales between 7am – 11pm seven days a week prompted further concerns from nearby properties about the potential impact of the business.

Susan Harris, who lives near the site, claimed the plans would mean ‘no rest’ for families living nearby, as well as the ‘possibility of trouble makers’.

“Why shouldn’t we be protected?,” she asked the panel.

“Why do they want to open such long hours when we’re just a small market town – it’s not the M1?

“The hours 7am – 11pm really mean 6.30am – 11.30pm because you have to allow for staff to come and go, meaning we would possibly get just seven hours of peace a night and I don’t think that’s enough.”

Harris was speaking at this morning’s (Friday, July 17) meeting of the county council’s Statutory Licensing Sub Committee to consider the proposals, which was held by videolink and broadcast via YouTube.

The planning application approved in January, which also included provision for a Home Bargains store on the site, stated trading hours would be limited to 8am – 10pm, Monday – Saturday, and up to six hours on Sundays between 10am – 5pm.

Amanda Pillinger, representing Lidl, insisted the chain had asked for longer hours in its licensing application to allow greater flexibility, should it request the planning department extend its permitted opening hours.

She said: “Guidance from the Government is that premises should be allowed to sell alcohol for all hours they are open.

She added: “There is no evidence to suggest alcohol need not be sold between 7am – 11pm and there has been no representation from the police or the alcohol harm reduction unit.”

After hearing evidence, the committee’s chairman Cllr Linda Marshall ended the meeting so she and fellow county councillors Carole Hampson and David Bell could consider the application.

A decision is expected to be confirmed later.