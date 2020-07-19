FROM doting dogs and cuddly cats to bonny bunnies and huggable hamsters, pets are an enormous part of our lives.
Whether it's a four-legged friend, brightly-coloured bird or fascinating fish, they become part of the family. A cherished part of our day to day life.
To celebrate the role pets play, we'd love to see your pictures and put them firmly in the spotlight – where they belong.
Whether it’s a funny photo, story or event, we want to hear from you. You can send us your pet photos and details and we'll print as many as we can in the paper and online.