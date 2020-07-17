TWO women were taken to hospital following a crash involving two cars and a cyclist in Aycliffe Village this morning.
A Durham Police spokesperson said: "Police were called to reports of a two-vehicle collision involving a cyclist on Heighington Street in Newton Aycliffe shortly after 10am this morning.
"The incident involved a Ford transit van, Vauxhall Corsa and a push bike."
"The two female occupants of the Corsa have been taken to Darlington Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, while the male cyclist was checked over at the scene and was deemed fit and well."
The road has now re-opened.