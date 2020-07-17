A THEATRE and performance company is bringing plays to your doorstep this summer.

Jack Drum Arts in Crook have a brilliant line-up of performers, storytellers and musicians to bring some fun and laughter to County Durham this summer.

The arts company piloted the performances during the May half term in lockdown.

The scheme proved a success and is now being rolled out across the County with different performances to book.

The performances are suitable for all with priority being given to families and adults who are shielding, vulnerable, isolated, on low income, along with key worker families and older people in care homes.

The acts include: Street Theatre with Bell & Bullock, featuring magic and circus.

Dates and areas include:

Tuesday July 21 at Blackhall Community Centre. (outside)

Sunday August 2 at St Cuthbert's Centre, Crook. (outside)

Storytelling with Once Upon a Doorstep, magical storytellers will knock on your door to entertain with a selection of short stories including ‘Can I go outside to play?’ written and illustrated by local artist Jillian Johnston during lockdown for her daughter who was finding it really hard.

Dates and areas include:

Tuesday July 21 in Bishop Auckland.

Wednesday July 22 in Crook.

Thursday July 23 in Newton Aycliffe.

Tuesday July 28 in Tow Law.

Wednesday July 29 in Cotherstone.

Thursday July 30 in Barnard Castle.

Runaway Samba - A fast-paced, high-energy, foot-stomping musical fun from a six-piece youth samba band who will bring the rhythms of Brazil to your door for your very own carnival party.

Dates and areas include:

Wednesday July 8 in Crook.

Saturday July 18 in Crook.

The Baghdaddies - A lively fun band play Geordie Balkan Boogie and take themselves seriously so you don’t have to. Its latin, ska - Eastern European style at your door.

Dates and areas include:

Saturday July 25 in Barnard Castle.

Sunday August 2 in Crook, Willington & Tow Law.

Tuesday August 4 in Wolsingham & Frosterley.

Ladies of Midnight Blue -This Newcastle based duo weave drums, brass, and mbira to create a powerful upbeat fusion of melodic sounds that will inspire you to dance on your doorstep.

Dates and areas include:

Saturday August 1 in Barnard Castle.

Saturday August 8 in Crook, Willington & Tow Law area.

If don’t come under one of our priority groups you can still book and make a contribution towards the costs of a performance, helping to support local artists and musicians to survive the current crisis. Please email to discuss.

Jack Drum have performances available throughout the summer email info@jackdrum.co.uk with the following information: Your first and second choice of act, your name, address with postcode, mobile number and a little bit of information about why you would like a Doorstep Gig to come visit you.

Helen Ward, director of Jack Drum Arts said: “It is fantastic that local funders have invested in our Doorstep Gigs summer programme enabling us to build on the pilot project we delivered during May half term. With the funding we have received from the 3 Towns Area Action Partnership and County Durham Community Foundation we hope to reach 100’s of people this summer supporting those who have suffered most during the Covid-19 crisis. Crucially the funding also enables us to support professional freelance artists and musicians, providing paid work to those who have fallen through the cracks of government bailouts.”