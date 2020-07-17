AN original hotel window has been filled with NHS stones to commemorate the work of the health service during Covid-19.

Renovations commenced during lockdown on The Teesdale Hotel, a 17th century listed building in Middleton-in-Teesdale, during which authentic parts were revealed.

David Falconer, owner of the hotel, said: "“We thought it would be nice to have a natural stone wall, so we took all of the plaster off, and once it was all coming away you could see a square shape.

“Once we’d removed all of the stones, we found an old window.

“Some of the panes were cracked on it, so we glazed over them to make it look presentable.

“We think the window must have looked out onto a courtyard, where a building now stands.”

Mr Falconer decided to fill the inside of the window with stones which had been decorated by pupils from Middleton-in-Teesdale Nursery and Primary School to show support for NHS key workers.

The 52-year-old said: “The window had been filled in with loads of stones, so we took them out, and had a chat about what we could put there instead.

“We remembered about the NHS stones that the kids had been working on at the school, so we thought it would be a really nice idea.

“The NHS staff have very much been on people’s minds during Covid-19, which was evident through the clapping.

"This window now commemorates everything that has happened during this time with the NHS.

“It’s kind of like a time capsule saying hold on to the NHS, because we want to make the service eternal by locking the stones in place.”

The team also restored other sections of the building to uncover more of the 17th century original pieces.

The owner added: “We completely renovated our staircase, which has a special listing of its own.

“We stripped it of 300 layers of magnolia paint and brought it back to its original 17th century pitch pine wood, which looks amazing now - it's a breath taker.

“It took us weeks and weeks, but when we had all this time during lockdown, it was the best opportunity to do it.

“We were discovering all sorts of things we’d never seen before, such as old doorways and two nooks which were used to store cheese, which were evidence of the rich history of the building."

“When we found the window, it was really exciting for everyone here at the hotel."

The original pieces are now on display in bar inside the hotel, which reopened to guests on July 4.

The owner added: “The big project was to turn quite an old fashioned, formal restaurant into a more relaxed, bistro-style eatery, which is why we decided to uncover all the original features.

“We found an old fireplace which is in the bar area, so it should be really cosy in the winter.

“I hope our guests will enjoy seeing the history of the building, because everyone comments on what a beautiful building it is from the outside architecturally, and now we’ve tried to make the best of the inside.”