A PHOTOGRAPHY student has achieved one of the highest accolades available to photographers around the world.
An image by Northern School of Art student Lauren Fletcher is to feature in the prestigious 2020 Association of Photographers Awards Book having been selected as one of the finalists in the category celebrating student talent.
The awards showcase the best in photography amongst students and aim to help ‘provide that all-important step up to the professional arena’.
Miss Fletcher's image features in the finalists’ gallery in the ‘Things’ category which was curated by Lee Smith, creative director of London and New York-based marketing and creative agency Lucky Generals.
The Shildon resident said: "This image was just one of my favourite images from this shoot after editing, as it was well-composed with the objects placed round my sister’s head and the colour of the flowers used make the image more interesting. The idea behind the image was to have a dreamy atmosphere to create a simple image that encompassed life’s imperfections frozen in time.”