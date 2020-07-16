A WASTE and recycling centre in Weardale is reopening after being closed for more than three months in lockdown.
The facility, at Frosterley, will be reopening on Saturday July 25 from 9am to 12pm.
Before it could be opened traffic management considerations, on site risk assessments, and renewal of the lease with the landowner had to be undertaken. As well as the mobilization of staff who were still on furlough.
For safety reasons there will be no queuing on the road outside the facility.
The site is hoping to manage demand, with limited storage capacity on site, and the requirements to social distancing.
To prevent a rush to the site they advise to only attend if essential, especially in the first weeks of opening.
Durham County Councillor for Weardale, John Shuttleworth said, “I have worked with Council Officers and it has taken till now to get an agreed date for the fortnightly reopening."