A MAN who uploaded an explicit photograph of a woman onto social media has been spared jail.

Jason Robert Dawson told the court he had taken "every drug but heroin" on the evening of January 31 this year, and had no recollection of uploading the picture.

However, Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court heard that the explicit image was shared on Facebook with no caption and the only person who had access to the image was Dawson.

Kirsty Divine, prosecuting, said "The victim said in a statement that the incident has had a massive impact on her.

"She feels humiliated and says she is disgusted with herself. She also said that the moment she found out the image had been shared she immediately burst into tears and then suffered a panic attack."

Dawson, of Arthur Terrace, Cockton Hill, Bishop Auckland pleaded guilty to disclosing private sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress on January 31 this year.

He also pleaded guilty to criminal damage to a police cell in Darlington on March 8.

Stephen Andrews, mitigating, said: "It's clear that essentially it's the effect that it's had on this lady that is the aggravating feature.

"Drink and drugs were an issue. He had no motive for committing the offence, he says he held no malice or ill-feeling towards [the victim] and has no recollection of sharing the image.

"He says he had taken every drug apart from heroin on the night in question and cannot remember doing it or think of a reason why he would. He is relying on the evidence put before him.

"If we were to focus on the positives here, he is no longer using crack cocaine and says he has got himself clean of drugs. He has demonstrated that he can self-rehabilitate.

"He has managed to secure some occasional work with a local roofing company and he is hopeful that it will lead to full-time employment."

A probation officer said: "He is 21-years-old but is obviously very immature, he understands the seriousness of the offence now."

Dawson was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months. He was also made subject of an electronically monitored curfew between 8pm and 6am and ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work.

District Judge Helen Cousins said: "The unpaid work is purely punishment to remind you that this kind of behaviour is totally unacceptable.

"This is an extremely serious matter. The total stress and humiliation [the victim] must have felt, I would hate for anybody to think that it was only worth £150 but that is the best I can do considering your lack of income.

"And as for the criminal damage, that was just petulant behaviour."

The 21-year-old was also ordered to pay £150 compensation to the victim and a further £150 to Durham Constabulary.