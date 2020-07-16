A 74-year-old man has appeared at court charged with a string of sexual offences against a child.
Keith Mitchell, of Hurworth Close, Trimdon Station, near Sedgefield, faced District Judge Helen Cousins at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court yesterday.
He faces a total of 13 counts of sexual assault of a child by touching.
Mitchell, who was represented in court by Stephen Andrews, entered no pleas to the charges put before him.
He was given conditional bail and is due to appear at Durham Crown Court on the morning of Wednesday, July 29.
