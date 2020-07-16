A MUSIC producer from County Durham didn’t let his speech disability hold him back from breaking into Hollywood.

Witton-le-Wear composer Jordan Caygill has broken into the global film trailer industry, producing the music for Hollywood blockbusters and series on US pay TV channels.

He has created the music for Terminator: Dark Fate which was released last November, The Outsider, a series on US subscription channel HBO based on the 2018 Stephen King novel, and promotional campaigns for America’s Got Talent.

For someone who confesses to having never worked with computer technology or produced music digitally before enrolling on a music course at Bishop Auckland College, Mr Caygill has achieved phenomenal early success in his new career.

Explaining how he got his big break, the 29 year old said: “I first started emailing my music to big labels back in mid-2018 but got no interest.

“But in December 2018 one of the creative directors in trailer music at Position Music in Los Angeles sent me an email saying that they wanted to give me a chance at writing for them. I could not believe what I was reading.

“During 2019, I featured on a total of nine albums released with them and even travelled to Los Angeles to meet the team. They were very welcoming and professional.

“Landing my first placement was a euphoric moment. I received an email from Position Music in January notifying me that my track ‘Down from the Sky’ had been used in the promotional campaign for Terminator: Dark Fate. All my dedication and patience had paid off.”

The former Wolsingham School pupil has also conquered a speech disability on his musical journey to Hollywood.

He said: “The most part of my life I remember always trying to hide my emotions. It was hard being the kid that ‘talked funny’.

“I stood out but I was always creative from a young age. I would draw, sketch, paint and express myself through art.

“I remember when some days I chose not to talk at all - it was unbearable.

“Finding my voice through music enabled me to channel my frustration and emotions into a product that enabled me the opportunity to start building a career I thought was impossible.”

“When you find your voice, find that confidence you may have lacked, you feel a great sense of self-satisfaction, gratitude and respect for yourself. Most of all I would say do not ever give up on your dreams.”