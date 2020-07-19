THE Newton Aycliffe streets which have seen the highest number of crimes have been mapped.

Figures from Data.Police.UK has revealed areas on or around Kirkstone Place and Beechfield have seen the town's most crimes reported this year.

The official crime data also shows there has been 1,341 crimes reported to Durham Police in Aycliffe North, East and West wards since the turn of the year.

Out of these, there were 453 reports of anti-social behaviour, 452 reports of violence and sexual offences and 128 reports of criminal damage and arson.

The Northern Echo has analysed this data and identified the areas that have seen the highest number of crime.

Here are the top ten streets and roads with the most crime reported so far this year - between January to May, 2020

The data provided is the approximate location of a reported crime, not the exact place that it occured due to location anonymisation.

It is also worth bearing in mind that one street or area may have seen a higher proportion of crimes because it is much larger with more homes or businesses.

1. On or near Kirkstone Place

Total crimes: 49

Anti-social behaviour: 27

Burglary: 2

Criminal damage and arson: 4

Drugs: 1

Public order: 2

Violence and sexual offences: 13

2. On or near Beechfield

Total crimes: 25

Anti-social behaviour: 9

Public order: 2

Shoplifting: 6

Theft from the person: 1

Violence and sexual offences: 7

3. On or near Kings Drive:

Total crimes: 24

Anti-social behaviour: 6

Burglary: 1

Criminal damage and arson: 6

Drugs: 1

Other crime: 1

Violence and sexual offences: 9

4. On or near Linden Place

Total crimes: 24

Anti-social behaviour: 14

Bicycle theft: 1

Burglary: 1

Criminal damage and arson: 3

Drugs: 1

Other crime: 1

Violence and sexual offences: 3

5. On or near Malham Crescent

Total crimes: 23

Anti-social behaviour: 4

Criminal damage and arson: 4

Other crime: 1

Public order: 1

Violence and sexual offences: 13

6. On or near Whinlatter Place

Total crimes: 23

Anti-social behaviour: 5

Criminal damage and arson: 3

Public order: 3

Vehicle crime: 1

Violence and sexual offences: 11

7. On or near Brockett Close

Total crimes: 22

Anti-social behaviour: 9

Burglary: 1

Criminal damage and arson: 1

Other theft: 1

Vehicle crime: 1

Violence and sexual offences: 9

8. On or near Agnew Way

Total crimes: 20

Anti-social behaviour: 4

Drugs: 1

Other crime: 1

Violence and sexual offences: 14

9. On or near Burn Lane

Total crimes: 19

Anti-social behaviour: 6

Criminal damage and arson: 1

Public order: 2

Violence and sexual offences: 10

10. On or near Stargate Close

Total crimes: 16

Anti-social behaviour: 4

Criminal damage and arson: 2

Other theft: 1

Violence and sexual offences: 9