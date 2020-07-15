RESIDENTS of a small village have rallied together to get their play area back up and running following lockdown.
The park in Witton-le-Wear, which is run and maintained by the Community Association, was closed due restriction in place because of Covid-19.
With restrictions eased, the park has reopened following a makeover.
Residents cut the grass, put up signs and installed hand sanitizing stations ready for the park to re-open.
Jamie Adamson said: “ We thought the parks would reopen after the lockdown but obviously the months in lockdown had taken its toll on the park and we have got together to clean it up, cut the grass and get it ready for the kids to play in.”
Marie Oswald said: “This is wonderful news and the children will be overjoyed to return to their play park.
“You have all done an amazing job to get it looking fabulous, I love the signs too. It its heart-warming to see a lovely local initiative succeed.”
Durham County Councillor for Weardale John Shuttleworth said: “I have always found that residents in Witton-le-Wear and the surrounding area, always ‘pull together’, be it a village event or doing anything within the community. There is only a church, Methodist Chapel, community centre and two pubs, and the local school but everyone just gets on with village life.”