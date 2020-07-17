A MAN remembered for creating “wonderful childhood memories” has died aged 71.
George Alan Roddam died on July 5.
He was born in Bishop Auckland, and also lived in Bishop Auckland all of his life. During his working life he had been a self-employed painter and decorator, with his own business.
Mr Roddam and his wife Ellen had three children, five grandchildren, one great-grandson, three sisters-in-law, two brothers-in-law, and four sisters.
His eldest daughter, Aline, wrote: “He is a dad who is remembered for teaching his children everything and leaving them with wonderful childhood memories.
“He was a sensitive and kind man who loved gardening, nature and animals.
“He was a friend who was loved and respected by many and loved to have fun. He was an avid and talented boxer and runner in his youth. We will miss him a lot.”
A funeral for Mr Roddam took place at Wear Valley Crematorium, Coundon.