THE Northern Echo has launched a weekly feature in which we present a bouquet of flowers to an individual or group going the extra mile in their community.

The recipients of this week’s bouquet of the week are the staff on Ward 4 (stroke unit) at Bishop Auckland Hospital.

The unit staff were nominated by Stuart Adams and his sisters for the care they gave their father, 88-year-old Barry Adams, of Darlington, recently.

Mr Adams said: “It has been a tough few weeks. Unfortunately we lost mum about seven weeks ago and during this time dad fell ill after suffering another stroke.

“Last month, dad went in to Bishop Auckland hospital. The care, love and attention the staff gave dad was a wonderful thing. Staff would ring up the ward on their days off to inquire how dad was and always popped in to see him. They totally fell for dad, who was the most wonderful man.

“Unfortunately, he died last week, but we just wanted to thank all the staff for their love and attention, not only to dad but also to us, his family, was of a great comfort.

“They did so much for us and for dad, that we wanted to say thank you to them.”

If you would like to nominate a special person or group for The Northern Echo’s Bouquet of the Week then please get in touch.

You can send your nominations to jo.kelly@newsquest.co.uk, making sure to include your contact details or go to www.thenorthernecho.co.uk/bouquet.

The flowers are kindly provided by the team at Heavenly Scent Florist, Bondgate, Darlington 01325-389933.