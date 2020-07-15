A WOMAN who launched a drug-fuelled violent attack on two paramedics and a police officer who came to her aid has been spared jail.

Rachael Simpson punched, kicked and bit the emergency workers who were trying to help her after she experienced a seizure, Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court heard yesterday.

The 31-year-old, who had taken a number of Tramadol and Pregabalin tablets "to get off her face", also shouted for a knife throughout the ordeal whilst making threats to stab the paramedics and the police officer.

Joanne Hesse, prosecuting, said: "Paramedics were called to an address in Spennymoor where they met the defendant who was making little to no sense.

"She ran out of the back door and across some grass shouting and screaming. Paramedics tried to calm her down but she became aggressive which resulted in police being called.

"The paramedics said the defendant seemed to flip as she started to run towards the main road. They pursued her to ensure her personal safety and managed to convince her eventually to return back to the property.

"She then began lashing out, violently kicking and punching at the paramedics and the police officer. They all fell to the ground trying to restrain the defendant who was screaming at the top of her voice for a knife so she could stab them.

"She bit the police officer on the arm which left her with a laceration to her forearm.

"One of the paramedics described feeling kicks and punches raining down on him as he was on the ground and a burning sensation in his shoulder like he had torn a muscle."

In a statement read out during the hearing, the police officer said: "I am aware that many people expect police officers to be assaulted whilst carrying out their duties but this was an entirely unprovoked attack and I consider myself extremely lucky that I was not more seriously injured during the incident.

"She was dealt with in a civil and polite manner at all times, we were there to help her."

Simpson, of Watston Street, Middlestone Moor, near Spennymoor, pleaded guilty to three counts of assaulting an emergency worker on June 16 last year.

A report from the National Probation Service said Simpson had 37 previous convictions for 66 offences, the most recent being a dwelling burglary in 2015 which led to a 48 month custodial sentence.

Simpson's solicitor said the defendant had taken Tramadol and Pregabalin prior to the incident and had no recollection of it.

He added: "She is pleading guilty based on the evidence of the emergency workers. It was 13 months ago now and she has not offended since.

"She would say that she had just had a seizure and was scared for her safety."

District Judge Tim Capstick told Simpson there was "no doubt" in his mind that the offences crossed the custody threshold.

He said: "This was two paramedics and one police officer who were coming to assist you and look after you.

"You were in that state because you chose to take a number of tablets "to get off your face", and you assaulted the police and paramedics who were doing an invaluable public service.

"They don't go to work expecting to be assaulted."

Simpson said: "Yes I know, but I had had a seizure, it's not my fault that I had a seizure."

Judge Capstick sentenced Simpson to 16 weeks in prison suspended for 24 months. She must also pay £100 compensation to each of the emergency workers.