A MUSEUM closed due to the coronavirus crisis has announced it will reopen its doors in August.
The trustees of The Bowes Museum said they are delighted to announce the museum will reopen at 10am on Saturday, August 1.
Visitors will be able to enjoy the Norman Cornish: The Definitive Collection exhibition until January, 17, 2021, Pre-Raphaelite Knights: Reinventing the Medieval World until the end of September and also blimey!Lucretia, with an exciting programme of workshops for families on offer throughout the summer holidays.
The director of The Bowes Museum, Adrian Jenkins, said: “We are extremely grateful to everyone who has supported us by engaging with our virtual tours, blogs and social media, and by making generous donations both online and in the park. When you visit, you’ll notice a few changes.
"We are the museum you know and love with social distancing and enhanced safety precautions in place. We’re really looking forward to opening the doors and welcoming you back on Saturday, August 1.”