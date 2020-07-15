RAIL enthusiasts will soon be able to visit their favourite tourist attractions again following the announcement two museums plan to reopen this summer.

After 119 days of lockdown, Locomotion in Shildon and the National Railway Museum in York have announced plans to reopen to the public this summer.

Locomotion will reopen on Tuesday, July 28 and the National Railway Museum will reopen the following week on Tuesday, August 4.

Both sites have undergone a rigorous cleaning regime prior to reopening and additional site-wide cleaning will continue to take place each day.

Visitors will be encouraged to observe social distancing measures and to wear face masks if possible.

In a significant change designed to keep the sites safe and comfortable, visitors at both sites will be required to book a timed slot in advance.

Tickets will be free and available from the museum websites, but overall visitor numbers will be limited each day to avoid overcrowding.

Judith McNicol, director of the National Railway Museum said: “We know that our sites – with their large, open buildings, outdoor spaces and car parking, can be great places for people to begin to re-engage with culture with confidence.

“We are cautiously reopening in stages at both museums, to ensure the safety of our guests and colleagues. At Locomotion and the National Railway Museum, we have dramatically enhanced our cleaning processes and introduced practical measures to allow visitors to maintain social distancing whilst enjoying the best of our collection.” Although visitors may notice a few changes when they return, they can be assured of a warm welcome and the chance to enjoy our unrivalled collection of railway and engineering achievements.”

Tickets for Locomotion can be booked now, with National Railway Museum tickets available from Monday, July 20.

Both sites will begin a phased reopening, initially on a limited number of days each week, before a gradual return to daily opening.