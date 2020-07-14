A DEFENCE supplier in Weardale welcomes a visit the Minister of Defence Procurement along with the local MP.

Cook Defence Systems is a strategic supplier to the Ministry of Defence, as the only British manufacturer of tracks for the Army’s tanks and armoured vehicles.

Its tracks are used on the Army’s next-generation AJAX reconnaissance vehicle, being built in Wales by General Dynamics.

Back in February it purchased Bonds Foundry in Crook after it went into administration expanding its presence in the North East.

They hope to create new jobs at the newly acquire foundry. Cook Defence Systems, also won a £15m contract from the Ministry of Defence to supply tank tracks in April, which saw turnover rise 37% from £18.2m to £25m, while operating profit also rose from £2.9m to £3.3m.

William Cook, group commercial director at William Cook: "I look forward to welcoming the Minister to Stanhope and showing him the strategic role we play, as the UK’s only tank track manufacturer, in keeping the British Army and its allies moving.

"I am also grateful to Mr Holden for highlighting the vital importance of defence manufacturing for employment and exports in the North East.”

The William Cook Group’s plants were marked as Covid secure in May and the workforce has returned with many new restrictions and measures in place to keep the work areas safe.

Richard Holden MP previously toured the site in January with group commercial director William Cook to meet with employees and see the company’s new machining facility, which became fully operational in 2019.

Although the Coronavirus has postponed the visit by the minister, Mr Holden hopes he will visit at the earliest opportunity when the restrictions are lifted further.

Richard Holden, Member of Parliament for North West Durham said:“I am delighted that the Procurement Minister has agreed to come to North West Durham to visit Cook Defence Systems at the earliest opportunity. They do significant work on a national and international level supporting the Armed Forces of Britain and our allies.

"But they also do a huge amount of work on a local level, supporting our community and taking on apprenticeships to support young people going into the workplace.

“We are fortunate to have so many really industrial manufacturing businesses in the constituency and I want to ensure that not only do they get the support they deserve, but that they also get the recognition that they deserve for the work they do.”