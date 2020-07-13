A CUSTOMER who visited two Willington pubs has tested positive for Covid-19.
The customer visited both the Queen's Head and The Commercial in Willington had been drinking in the pub at the weekend.
The person showed no symptoms and had no idea they had the virus until the test came back positive.
The customer then advised both pubs immediately.
The both pubs have already taken action, checked the CCTV for the day the person was in the pub and informed those in close contact that they should be tested and to respectfully stay away until they test negative.
It was after 11pm so very few customers were affected.
The pub then had a deep clean the following morning and is still open for business.
In a post on Facebook The Commercial said: “We would like to thank the customer for informing us.
"We're doing everything we can to ensure all of our customers are safe by taking appropriate action.”