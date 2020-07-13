RESIDENTS in County Durham are being urged to check whether they are eligible to receive a new gas boiler and central heating, which could lead to lower energy bills and a warmer home.
Durham County Council is working in partnership with utilities supplier E.ON and heating, insulation and renewables company 0800 Repair, to offer grants of up to £6,000 for homeowners on low incomes to replace solid fuel or electric storage heaters.
The Warm Homes Fund will install 200 energy efficient gas boilers and central heating systems in homes with an income of less than £26,000 or which are in receipt of a means tested benefit.
To qualify, applicants must currently heat their house with solid fuel and only one radiator or use an electric storage heater.
David Jones is the first homeowner to have a gas boiler and central heating installed through the fully funded scheme.
Mr Jones, of John Street, Easington, said: “I am delighted with my new central heating system, my home is warm and comfortable now and I’m not worried about the cold weather and high coal bills anymore”.
Cllr Angela Surtees, the council’s Cabinet member for Social Inclusion, said: “This is a fantastic way for residents to have a warmer home and lower energy bills. I urge residents to apply as soon as possible as there is a limited number of grants available until November 2020.”
For more information, or to apply for a Warm Homes Grant, contact 0800 Repair by calling 0808 1697127.