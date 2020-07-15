A WOMAN was attacked as she cradled her young child in the street in the early hours of the morning, a court heard.

Such was the commotion, in Craddock Street, Bishop Auckland, at 4.35am, on June 12, that four members of the public in the vicinity made emergency calls to the police.

Durham Crown Court was told Moses Ralph was seen chasing the woman from a house, pulling her to the ground, where he kicked and punched her, while she held on to the young infant.

Jennifer Haigh, prosecuting, said Ralph took hold of her legs and arms, and tried to drag her back to the house.

But, Miss Haigh said neighbours intervened to take her to a nearby house for shelter.

“They were very angry at what they witnessed. The lady was distressed, shaken and very upset, but when police spoke to her she didn’t wish to give a statement about what happened.”

The victim suffered a bloodied nose, swollen lips, lumps to the back of the head, and aches and pains to the rest of her body.

Miss Haigh said the child did not appear to have suffered any injuries, having been protected by the mother’s arms, while she was being assaulted.

The court heard among Ralph’s seven past convictions is an offence of perverting the course of justice, last year, for asking a former partner not to proceed with an assault complaint.

Ralph, 25, of Craddock Street, Bishop Auckland, admitted assault causing actual bodily harm and common assault.

Helen Towers, mitigating, said his guilty plea reflected the remorse he feels over the incident.

“This offence is clearly very serious and the defendant described acting as he did without any recollection of it.”

Miss Towers said due to his shame and remorse it has affected his mental health and he has sought assistance.

She added that the defendant has responded well to past probation involvement and has a strong work ethic.

Judge Ray Singh told Ralph: “Members of the public were so concerned at what they heard and saw that four different contacted the police.

“It was wholly shocking, assaulting a female violently outside a front door, while she was holding a two-year-old child.

“You kicked her at least seven times and there was one sickening blow where you punched her to the head.”

Imposing a 14-month prison sentence, the judge added that it was only good fortune that Ralph did not cause more serious injury to the woman, or any physical harm to the child.