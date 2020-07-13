CHILDREN and families can learn about brass music this week when BRASS Online 2020 gets underway.

Daily tutorials and workshops will take place every week day to mark the return of BRASS, the international music festival which is organised by Durham County Council and has had to move online this year due to Covid-19.

At midday, Durham Music Service will deliver short brass tutorial videos, offering quick lessons in different brass instruments each day, ahead of a brass ensemble to finish on Friday, July 17.

Popular festival performers will then share their love of brass music in interactive online workshops, starting at 1pm.

All 265 schools in County Durham have been invited to take part in the tutorials and workshops and families can join in from home too.

Councillor Olwyn Gunn, cabinet member for children and young people’s services, said: “This is an excellent opportunity for young people across County Durham to learn some new skills and hopefully be inspired by the fantastic brass bands to get more involved with music themselves.

“The workshops are easily accessed on the BRASS website so whether they’re taking part in school or at home, they’ll hopefully have fun while they learn something.”

And cabinet member for transformation, culture and tourism, Cllr Joy Allen said: “Although we can’t welcome bands to the county this year, I’m so pleased that no one will be missing out on BRASS.

“As well as the festival moving online, our workshops will ensure that children and families can enjoy our favourite bands from all over the world from the comfort of their home or school.

“Hopefully, by the time we do welcome these bold bands back to the county in the future, we’ll have even more young people taking part in music and playing their own brass instruments.”

The tutorial videos, suitable for players of all ages near the beginning of their playing journey, starting at noon this week are trumpet on Monday, trombone on Tuesday, French horn on Wednesday, baritone horn on Thursday and a brass ensemble featuring them all on Friday.

The programme of 1pm workshops is: Monday, Mr Wilson’s Second Liners with an entertaining workshop for young people and introduce a range of brass instruments; Tuesday, Spanish street band Artistas Del Gremio demonstrate harmony, chords, consonance and dissonance; Wednesday, Italian street band Bandakadabra demonstrate the difference between swing playing and straight playing; Thursday, in their fourth year at the festival UK band Back Chat Brass will show how dynamics work in brass music and the power of loud versus soft; Friday, French dancing brass band Mouv ‘n’ Brass will demonstrate rhythm and beat styles in different musical genres.

Matthew Grehan-Bradley, head of music at St Leonard’s Catholic School in Durham, said: “We thoroughly enjoyed our workshop with Artistas del Gremio two years ago, and I will certainly circulate details of this year’s online festival. I’m really glad the council was able to salvage something of the festival and I wish organisers the very best of luck with it all.”

Jocelyn McMullen, head of music at Hermitage Academy in Chester-le-Street, said: “I have many fond memories of Backchat Brass performing for hundreds of our students in previous years. I will be contacting our students and parents about these opportunities. Thank you so much Durham County Council for forwarding the details.”

Full details of BRASS Online visit brassfestival.co.uk