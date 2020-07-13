ALARMING pictures have emerged that appear to show security guards sleeping on the job at a North-East children’s home.

The pictures, taken at Aycliffe Secure Centre, in Newton Aycliffe, show security guards sleeping on three separate occasions with a source claiming it is a "running joke" and happens nightly.

The source said the behaviour jeopardises the security of the centre, but Durham County Council, which runs the facility, said security had not been compromised.

The authority has now promised to carry out a review alongside Steadfast Security, which employs the security team on behalf of the council.

Last year the centre, which provides specialist, secure care for up to 38 children, was given the top rating in all areas by Ofsted.

It is home to children aged between ten and 18 from all over the country who are in the care or criminal justice systems.

Commenting on the photographs, a whistleblower told The Northern Echo: “Every night shift they sleep, it’s a running joke. It was reported to the facilities manager, who did nothing. Security guards also used to take their keys home which is an absolute breach of security. There is no way you should take your keys out of that place – there’s vulnerable children.

“It is a disgrace, drugs were smuggled into the unit through Kinder Eggs, because people aren’t checked when they go in. I was told what happens in security stays in security but someone needs to be held accountable.” In response, Durham County Council said security has not been compromised.

Martyn Stenton, head of early help, inclusion and vulnerable children, said: “We take the safety of young people in our care very seriously and have a number of robust measures in place to keep them safe. The security team are employed by Steadfast Security on behalf of the council and there is always more than one member of that team working on a night shift. It is therefore important to stress that security has not been compromised.

“In summer 2019 we were made aware of concerns raised by a former member of security staff and investigated this immediately alongside Steadfast Security. Despite several requests for information, no evidence was provided to us at that time, but our policies and procedures were updated as a result of the investigation. Now that new information has been made available, the council’s internal audit service will be carrying out a further review alongside Steadfast to consider what other measures are appropriate.”

The Northern Echo contacted Steadfast Security Services for comment but did not receive a response.