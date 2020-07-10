REPRESENTATIVES from a technology company, radio station and stage equipment firm have launched a streaming website to support both the national health service and musicians through the coronavirus pandemic.

Lucid Technology Solutions has developed a website to help raise funds for NHS charities as well as supporting music artists, who have had all performances cancelled due to the outbreak, leaving them unable to work "and therefore have no income".

Music lovers sign up to the site, called myjukebox, for a one-off £5 fee which is donated to the NHS. Once singed up, members can download tracks from artists for a donation.

Dean Clarke, managing director of Lucid, formally Yarm Computers Ltd, which is headquartered in Norton, Stockton but has offices in Newton Aycliffe and the Team Valley, is behind the design and build of the site, which went live last month.

The music lover, alongside project manager Gavin Iceton, director of Newton Stage Hire, and Paul Howarth, also a director of Newton Stage Hire and Aycliffe Radio station manager, who all donated their time to the project, wanted to support the NHS and help furloughed musicians and singer.

Mr Iceton, who had the original idea, pulled in the help and expertise of Mr Clarke and Mr Howarth to build a website and a recording studio at the ROF59 Activity Centre in Newton Aycliffe.

Mr Clarke said: “Lucid was keen to show the company’s support for the NHS, for all of their hard work and dedication at what is a very challenging time.

"Myjukebox enables us to raise valuable funds for NHS charities, while at the same time helping to increase the profile of music artistes who are currently not able to get out and perform in venues and promote themselves as they would usually.

"Those who sign up to membership of the site at a cost of £5.00, all of which will go directly to NHS charities, will get to experience some fantastic music while supporting a great cause.

"The artists have all given their time to record a selection of tracks and to perform on video so get more of an insight into them and their music.

"There is also an option on the website for people to also make a donation directly to the artiste if they choose."

Mr Iceton, thanking the team for collective efforts, said: “This project would not have been possible without the valuable assistance of ROF59 Activity Centre and the use of their facilities; Aycliffe Radio for recording and editing the tracks; Newton Stage Hire for the use of stage and lighting equipment; Lucid Technologies for the website build and Mr Ray Boyle for the video recording and editing.

"Our hope is that more artists will perform for this exciting new project and that the site receives many visitors who in turn will be supporting the NHS and the furloughed entertainers.”

Those currently featured include Jay Murray, a regular performer at the legendary Cavern Club in Liverpool, as well as local entertainers such as Nev Jones, Amy Stevens, Jenna Highfield, The Thieves, Nation in Ruin, Aimee B, Sarah Hulse and Charlotte Robinson - with more being added each week.