A MAN was taken to hospital after being knocked over by a car as he walked in a town centre.
A Durham police spokesperson said officers were called to a collision between a pedestrian and a car on Galgate, Barnard Castle, just after 11.45am yesterday (Wednesday, July 8).
The pedestrian - a 32-year-old man - was taken to hospital. His injuries were not believed to be serious.
The driver of the Vauxhall Corsa – an 18-year-old man – was unhurt.
Police enquiries are ongoing, anyone with any information is asked call Durham police on 101 quoting incident number 143 of July 8.