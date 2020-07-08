FIREFIGHTERS banded together to save trapped ducklings from a storm drain.

On Monday, the on-call crew at County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service arrived at a boating lake in Newton Aycliffe where the five ducklings were stranded.

At 9:15am the crew used a short extension ladder and a fishing net to pull the ducklings from the storm drain to safety.

The Northern Echo: SUCCESS: the five ducklings safe and sound after the rescue SUCCESS: the five ducklings safe and sound after the rescue

All five ducklings were healthy after the rescue and were reunited with their mother on the lake.

The Northern Echo: Reunited with mother duck on the lakeReunited with mother duck on the lake

The fire service posted on Facebook: "Five little ducks went swimming one day,

"Fell down a storm drain far away,

"Mother duck said: 'Quack, quack, quack, quack!'

"So Newton Aycliffe Crew helped get the ducklings back!

"Quacking rescue, well done everyone!"