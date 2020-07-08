FIREFIGHTERS banded together to save trapped ducklings from a storm drain.
On Monday, the on-call crew at County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service arrived at a boating lake in Newton Aycliffe where the five ducklings were stranded.
At 9:15am the crew used a short extension ladder and a fishing net to pull the ducklings from the storm drain to safety.
All five ducklings were healthy after the rescue and were reunited with their mother on the lake.
The fire service posted on Facebook: "Five little ducks went swimming one day,
"Fell down a storm drain far away,
"Mother duck said: 'Quack, quack, quack, quack!'
"So Newton Aycliffe Crew helped get the ducklings back!
"Quacking rescue, well done everyone!"