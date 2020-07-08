RESIDENTS joined forces to clean the streets of their village in a lockdown litter pick.
The community of Fir Tree was out at the weekend litter picking to keep the village and the roadside along the A68 clean and tidy. They were joined by MP for North West Durham Richard Holden and Durham County Councillor for Crook and Fir Tree, Patricia Jopling.
In a Facebook post Mr Holden said: “Don’t be a litter tosser and throw it out the window – just take it home or bin it - it’s on us all to keep North West Durham tidy.
"We’re lucky to live in such a fantastic area – let’s keep it that way so we can all enjoy our beautiful local environment and protect our wildlife.”
The volunteers co-ordinated the pick from the Fir Tree Country Hotel.
Tesco Community Champion, John Bailey, who was serving refreshments at the litter pick, said: “What a great turnout in the village for the litter pick. Great for us to get involved, I hope the snacks we provided went down well.
"Thanks to Patricia Jopling our county councillor getting involved and thanks for the great support from the village and the publicity from Joyce Drummond Hill.”