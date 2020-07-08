A 27-year-old man has lost his licence after police found him behind the wheel whilst more than double the legal drug-drive limit.
Connor Adam Coulson, of Garden Houses, Willington, near Crook, was stopped by officers after the car he was driving flagged up to police.
Oriana Frame, prosecuting, said officers stopped Coulson and carried out a road-side drug test which showed positive for Benzoylecgonine (BZE), the cocaine breakdown product.
Ms Frame added: "The defendant was arrested and a blood test was carried out at the station which showed 131mg of BZE in his system. The legal limit is 50mg.
"There were no aggravating features in that the defendant was not carrying any passengers and there was nothing reported regarding his driving."
Coulson, who represented himself in court, told magistrates: "It was a silly mistake and it absolutely won't happen again, I can promise you that."
He pleaded guilty to one charge of driving whilst over the legal drug-drive limit on December 17 last year.
He was banned from driving for 12 months and fined £180. He must also pay £85 court costs and £32 victim surcharge.