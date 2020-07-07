Police in Weardale are urging dog owners to keep their pets under control when visiting the countryside.
Weardale Neighbourhood team put out the appeal after a sheep was chased and injured at Hill End in Bollihope, Frosterley last week.
PCSO Robson said: “We know this is a really popular area for people to visit with their dogs but we’d ask that when visiting - please keep your dog on a lead.
“The sheep at Hill End are someone’s property and livelihood, thankfully the sheep only had minor injuries but it could have been prevented.”