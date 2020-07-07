IT is time once again to meet some of the region’s newest arrivals, and thank you to all those parents who submitted photographs to us, they are truly adorable.
Ava-Rose Todd was born on May 30 at the University Hospital of Durham to parents Shannon Howe and Ben Todd. Ava-Rose weighed 7lb 5oz. Shannon and Ben said: “We want Ava-Rose to be healthy and happy”
Montanna and Dick Burnside welcomed son Isaiah Burnside into the world on May 18 at Darlington Memorial Hospital. Isaiah weighed 8lb 1oz and has a brother, Beau-James
Welcome to the world Tommy, who was born on April 23 in Darlington to parents Mary-Kate and Tommy Grange. Tommy Jr weighed 6lb 11oz. Mary-Kate said: “We want to thank all the NHS staff and midwives, they were amazing, particularly midwife Debbie Richardson, who delivered baby Tommy and helped me. I couldn’t have done it without her, and all the other midwives”
Beth Jones and Michael Toase welcomed baby Rowan into the world on April 17 at Durham hospital. Rowan weighed 8lb. Mum and dad said: “We just wish for him to be a happy, healthy boy”