Durham Police are currently on scene at a car fire near to Willington High Street.
Shortly before 1.45pm today police were alerted by a number of witnesses to a car fire in Willington High Street with reports of passengers trapped inside.
On arrival, officers discovered a car had suffered very serious damage in a fire. Firefighters from County Durham and Darlington Fire And Rescue Service are on the scene.
A spokesperson from the Fire and Rescue Service said: "Along with our colleagues from Durham Constabulary we are currently at the scene of a car fire in Willington.
Initial reports of a car on fire came into our control room at 1.40pm. Three fire crews from Crook, Spennymoor and Bishop Auckland attended and several firefighters remain at the scene."
The A690 is closed at the junction of Stony Bank and is expected to remain closed for a considerable time.
Motorists are advised to find an alternative route.