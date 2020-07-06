Police are appealing for witnesses after another car in Crook has been damaged.
Police in Crook are requesting for information following a criminal damage incident to a motor vehicle in the vicinity of Bluebell Court in Crook on Saturday, July 4 approximately 10.30am.
It is believed that a brick was used to smash the rear window of the car.
Enquiries are ongoing and should anybody have any information in relation to this incident, contact Police on 101, quoting reference number DHM-04072020-0180 and ask to speak with PC 147 Canvin or a member of Crook Neighbourhood Policing Team.