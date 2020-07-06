AN MP has welcomed the announcement that schools in her constituency will benefit from funding to improve facilities.

Bishop Auckland MP Dehenna Davison said she was pleased that St John’s Catholic School and Sixth Form College in Bishop Auckland and Staindrop Academy will benefit from a cash boost.

The announcement comes after St John’s was given grade 1s across the board in an outstanding report by inspectors from the Diocese of Hexham and Newcastle, earlier this year.

Bishop Auckland has been allocated its share of the £434 million investment to expand classrooms, upgrade facilities and improve the education of children across the whole country.

This funding hopes to ensure schools have well-maintained facilities to provide students with safe environments that support a high-quality education.

It is part of the £1.4 billion of capital funding for 2020-21 announced in April and is provided through the Condition Improvement Fund (CIF).

This major new investment aims to ensure schools and colleges can focus on teaching, with brand-new buildings and better facilities so that every child gets the world-class education.

Ms Davison said:“Coronavirus has taken a toll on us all, not least our children, who have been kept from their friends, their teachers and their schools.

“As we exit lockdown, we must focus on getting children back to school – and ensure that schools have the facilities and classrooms they need to support the high-quality education our children deserve.

“I am delighted that two schools in our constituency will benefit from this extra funding.

“Levelling up education here in the North-East will ensure all children have the very best possible schools and education, enabling them to gain all the knowledge and skills they need for success.”

Schools across the country have played their part in responding to coronavirus, ensuring their doors remained open for the children of essential workers – who have kept the NHS, public services and economy going throughout the crisis.

The £1 billion package is on top of the £14 billion three-year funding settlement announced last year- recognising the additional work schools will need to do to help students to catch up.

Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson said: “My number-one focus will always be to make sure every student has access to excellent education and training.

“Replacing and upgrading poor condition school and college buildings with modern, energy efficient designs will give our students and teachers the environment they deserve, and support them to maximise their potential.

“As we look forward to this September and all children returning to school, we can be assured that for years to come this country’s education system will drive opportunity and prosperity for all.”