A WELL known nursery is to close its doors permanently - another victim of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rooftops Barnard Castle, on Harmire Enterprise Park, will be unable to reopen because the economic uncertainty caused by coronavirus has led to a dramatic fall in numbers on the roll.

Owner Hannah Hurley said she was devastated at having to close, with the loss of nine jobs, after taking over the former Little Ducklings Nursery 18 months ago.

She said: “I invested all my time and money into this business 18 months ago and had a clear vision to use the amazing outdoor space, but unfortunately Covid-19 struck just as we were getting on our feet and had new parents starting. I would like to thank staff and parents for their continued support during the time we have had the nursery. We have tried to adapt to the changing climate and new challenges of nursery care but unfortunately re-opening in Barnard Castle is no longer viable.”

Rooftops Richmond has reopened its doors to more than 20 children with more scheduled to return in September.

Hannah said: “We have redecorated and have given the whole nursery a makeover, the post-pandemic world will be different for everybody so we are talking to parents to see what else we can do to make the nursery even more accommodating to their needs. These are strange times for us all and what was needed at the beginning of the year is so different to what our families need now.”