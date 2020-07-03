TWO women have been charged following an incident in Ferryhill.
Kirsty Marie Rank, 29, and Angela Parkinson, 36, appeared at Peterlee Magistrates’ Court this morning.
Ms Rank has been charged with assault by beating, using violence to secure entry to premises and theft.
Ms Parkinson answered charges of blackmail, theft, use violence to secure entry to premises and assault by beating.
All charges relate to an incident at an address in Chestnut Avenue, on June 30.
Both women, of Newton Street, Ferryhill, pleaded not guilty to the charges and were remanded into custody.
They are next expected to appear at court on July 29.