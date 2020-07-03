A MAN suffered potentially life-changing injuries after the car he was travelling in hit a tree in County Durham last night.
The driver was also badly hurt in the one-vehicle collision which happened shortly after 6.05pm last night (Thursday, July 2) on Butterwick Road, in Fishburn.
Durham Police are now appealing for witnesses to the crash in particular people thought to have been travelling nearby in a white 4x4 and a grey car.
A spokesperson said the black Ford Fiesta, which was travelling south, left the road and collided with a tree.
The passenger suffered potentially life-changing injuries and was taken to James Cook University Hospital, in Middlesbrough.
The driver was left with serious injuries. He was taken to North Tees Hospital.
Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone who has any information that could help their investigation.
In particular they would like to trace a small white 4x4, possibly a Nissan Juke, and a grey car, possibly a Volkswagen Golf, which drove past the collision.
Anyone who can help is asked to call Durham Constabulary with any information on 101, quoting incident number 315 of July 2.