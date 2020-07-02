A STASH of cocaine and cannabis has been seized in a raid in Ferryhill today.
Police carried out a warrant at an address in Eldon Terrace, Ferryhill, and found a quantity of suspected cocaine and cannabis.
The drugs have been seized from the address and officers are questioning a 51-year-old man in connection with supplying a controlled drug.
A police spokesperson said: "Thank you to those members of the public who have worked with us so we can reduce the impact of illegal drugs in our community.
"If you see something suspicious call us on 101 or use the 101 live chat via our website."