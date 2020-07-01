A GARY Numan superfan has had his dream come true after purchasing the musician’s car.

Kevin Stevens from Crook has been a fan of Numan and his music since the age of 11.

He said: “In 1979 his music was new and exciting. He was given a corvette by the record company and it has been my dream car since I saw it in one of his music videos.

“Most people in my class wanted a Ferrari and I wanted Gary Numan's corvette. The obsession with Gary and the car has stayed with me since.”

Gary Numan had several hit single in the late 70s and early 80s including ‘Cars’ and ‘Are friends Electric?’ and is still recording and touring to this day.

Numan, a car fan himself, was given the motor by the record company he was signed with in the late 70s so that he would not sign with a different label. It featured in the music video for ‘I Die, You Die.’

Mr Stevens has owned two corvettes previously but has always had his eye on the car that started it all.

He bought it just before lockdown, adding: “I have owned a few corvettes in my time but owning his car is a dream come true, it’s the one that started it all for me. Obviously its not as efficient as the modern ones but that doesn’t matter to me”

Gary Numan will be performing at Teesside Airport on August 23 for a ‘drive in’ concert. Mr Stevens is hoping to reunite the 41-year-old car with its former owner for a one-off photoshoot.