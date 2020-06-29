A MAN who repeatedly breached a restraining order banning him from seeing a teenage girl faces another stretch in prison after being found with her.
Connor Dulson, 20, of Plantation Terrace, Fir Tree, near Crook, previously served a prison sentence for detaining a child without lawful authority and was given a restraining order, on conviction, banning him from seeing the girl for three years, in January 2020.
He was convicted on that occasion after booking into The George in Piercebridge, on December 29, 2019, with the girl despite being warned to keep away from her, following complaints to police by her mother.
Despite the order, Dulson continued to contact the teenager while in prison and was handed a further eight-month suspended prison sentence on his release, after contacting her more than 100 times while in custody.
But after the hearing at Durham Crown Court last week, he was found days later with the girl again at his home, on Sunday.
He pleaded guilty at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court yesterday to breaching the restraining order.
He was remanded in custody for to appear at Durham Crown Court on July 27 for sentencing.