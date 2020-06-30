A TRIAL will no longer be needed in the case of a fencer accused of defrauding customers across the North-East.

Nicholas Burdon previously admitted 12 fraud charges, relating to fencing and timber building works, but seven further counts remained unresolved.

Appearing at Durham Crown Court, four more fraud charges were put to Burdon, over work for a garden shed, a log cabin and two summer houses, between 2017 and 2018.

Burdon, 35, of Kings Road, Wingate, guilty to those charges and to a further offence of obstructing police, by giving an officer a false name when asked, on November 11, 2018.

Robin Patton, prosecuting, said those pleas were “acceptable” to the Crown and the remaining three counts of fraud would be left to lie on the file.

Shaun Routledge, for Burdon, asked for sentence to be adjourned to allow for preparation of a background report on his client by the Probation Service.

Agreeing, Judge Ray Singh told the defendant: “Whatever may be in that recommendation, all sentencing options will remain available, including custody.

“The mere fact I’m granting you bail should not be taken as any indication as to what the eventual sentence will be.”

Burdon must return to the court for the sentencing hearing, on Monday July 27.

Meanwhile, Proceeds of Crime proceedings were also put in place by Judge Singh, with a provisional hearing date to see what can be seized from the defendant to compensate the victims, on Friday November 6.