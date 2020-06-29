A MAN with a long record for motoring offences, “led police a merry dance”, during a five-minute chase in a pick-up truck over mainly rural roads.

Philip Urwin has been banned since he was jailed for dangerous driving and excess alcohol, in July 2002.

Durham Crown Court heard he was told he could only legally drive by passing an extended re-test, but never did and he has been back to prison and further banned for more offences since.

Phillip Morley, prosecuting, said police saw Urwin driving a Toyota Hilux towards Hett Village, near Durham, shortly after 5pm on March 13.

Aware he was banned, police tried to block his path, but he reversed and drove to the A688.

Mr Morley said he appeared to come to a halt, in a lay-by, so the police vehicle pulled infront, but he reversed back onto the A688 causing another vehicle to make an emergency stop.

Urwin headed to Thinford roundabout and then back towards Hett Village at 70-miles per hour, not slowing at a level-crossing, before turning onto a farm track, where he abandoned the vehicle.

He was arrested after being tasered as he was seen with something in his hand, which turned out to be a bank note.

Urwin, 40, of Front Street, Tudhoe Colliery, admitted dangerous driving, while disqualified, without insurance and obstructing a police officer.

Stephen Hamill, mitigating, said despite his driving record, he was offence-free from 2014.

Mr Hamill said the negative outcome of a court appearance for separate matters that day was a factor in his behaviour on the roads when approached by police that day.

But, Judge Ray Singh pointed out Urwin drove to his court appointment, before knowing the result, knowing he was banned.

Imposing an eight-month prison sentence, he told him: “You haven’t learned your lesson.

“You should have stopped for police, but instead led them a merry dance in an extremely dangerous piece of driving.”

Urwin was also banned from driving for a further two years and four months.