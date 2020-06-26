A CHARITY’S Sandcastle Challenge transfers from beach to back gardens with the Sandcastles At Home event.

Children North East has cancelled its annual Sandcastle Challenge which is held every year on Sandhaven Beach, South Shields, due to social distancing rules and is launching a free virtual event instead.

Whilst the Sandcastle Challenge is usually restricted to schools, this year the charity is opening it up to all of the region’s children.

Participants don’t have to have a beach close by or a garden sandpit to take part either, anything seaside themed can be entered."

Catriona Taylor, Head of Fundraising and Communications, said: “So we’re asking children – whether they’re at home or back at school – to come up with something seaside-themed using exercise, nature or craft and to send a photograph or video of what they’ve created to us.

“They can also share their achievements on social media using #SandcastlesAtHome.

"We’d love it if people would like to fundraise as part of the Challenge, but they really don’t have to, it can be just for fun.

"Our main aim is to see as many children as possible joining in and having a good time.”

Last year’s Sandcastle Challenge saw around 1,750 primary and middle school children descend on Sandhaven Beach to show off their construction skills, supported by 126 staff from a total of 47 of the region’s businesses.