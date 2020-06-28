A STUDENT has received an award in acknowledgement of her hard work at college.

Jessica Elmore, from Bishop Auckland, was awarded the BTEC Award for Hospitality, Travel and Tourism Learner of the Year 2020.

The student, who attends Queen Elizabeth Sixth Form College, was recognised for working hard to achieve success, exceeding, and giving back.

Her achievement was celebrated at the tenth anniversary of Pearson’s annual BTEC Awards hosted online on June 25.

Across County Durham, a further three learners were awarded bronze or silver awards.

Nancy Wall, course leader for travel and tourism, said: "Jess is a fantastic student whose work ethic is second to none, however her ability to balance this with the huge amount of community work she does is astounding.

"She is an exceptional young person of whom I am extremely proud.

"The expert panel of judges made up of Pearson’s senior leadership team, journalists and external experts, carefully considered the nominees before deciding on the winners.”

The 2020 BTEC Awards comprised of 17 categories, and was hosted by presenter of the United Stand, YouTube influencer and BTEC ambassador, Flex, with awards presented by double Olympic gold medallist Max Whitlock, and actress and former BTEC drama student at The BRIT School Kellie Shirley.

Dehenna Davison, MP for Bishop Auckland, said: "I am delighted that Jessica Elmore has won the 2020 BTEC Award for Hospitality, Travel and Tourism Learner of the Year.

"She has worked extremely hard and this award is well deserved, and testament to her dedication, and thank you to the staff at Queen Elizabeth Sixth Form College too.

"I hope Jessica enjoyed celebrating her fantastic achievement in the online ceremony on Thursday. Well done, Jessica!"

Cindy Rampersaud, senior vice president BTEC and apprenticeship, said: “This year I’ve been over-whelmed by the quality of BTEC Award nominations we received and I am delighted to celebrate this year’s winners and the achievements of all learners." who will be awarded a BTEC this year.

"Over the past few weeks and months, we’ve seen how the current pandemic has highlighted the critical role of key workers and individuals who are likely to have followed a vocational educational pathway such as BTEC."

Pearson has overseen BTEC qualifications for over 30 years, and a poll by the organisation found that two-thirds of medium-sized businesses have hired BTEC graduates in the last five years, and nearly a quarter of learners going to university have a BTEC.

Pearson's BTEC partnership with Liverpool Football Club, announced earlier this month, will enable learners in international markets to acquire the expertise, skills and knowledge required for careers in the global sports sector.