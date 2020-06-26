NOMINATIONS are being sought to reward residents going the extra mile to support their community.
Ferryhill Town Council is inviting recommendations to reward unsung heroes, in this year’s civic awards.
The council is encouraging residents to nominate members of the community who have performed an act of kindness, or helped in some way to benefit others living in the town.
Nomination forms are available online from the town council’s Facebook page.
All applications must be emailed to kyounghusband@ferryhill.gov.uk no later than Monday, August 3.
Anyone unable to download the application form should email Karen Younghusband at the above address, with their contact details and details of their nomination with an explanation of why they should receive a civic award.
It is not yet known if the awards presentation will take place late this year due to coronavirus pandemic however, the town council said it will continue to follow Government advice to keep the community safe.
The award nominees must be unpaid for their work.