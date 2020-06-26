ART enthusiasts can explore an exhibition despite the pandemic thanks to technology.
Ferryhill Town Council will host their annual exhibition online this year, with a view to showcase all entries in the town hall, later in the year.
The council is inviting artists and photographers in the town, both experienced and first timers to take photographs of their artwork for the opportunity to be included.
Participants should email their work no later than Monday, July 27, together with a completed application form.
If artists are unable to download and print the application form, they must include their name, address, telephone number, age and exhibit name in the email.
All entries received will be displayed online on the town council’s Facebook page from Monday, August 3.
Entries will be judged by the town mayor and deputy town mayor.
Email nrees@ferryhill.gov.uk to submit work and download the application form.