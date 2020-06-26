Over the past two evenings Crook Police have received numerous reports of youths throwing stones at passing vehicles.
The location of this has been around Glenholme Park as well as the traffic lights on Commercial Street.
Police have said a number of youths have already been identified last night and will be dealt with over the coming days.
Crook Police said: "The Market Place and Commercial Street is heavily covered by CCTV which supports our investigation into indentifying those involved.
"We appeal to parents to check what their child is up to, and advise them of the appropriate and reasonable way they should be behaving when out and about in Crook."