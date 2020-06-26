NORTHERN ECHO photographer Sarah Caldecott has been documenting lockdown life on the doorstep.
Before restrictions were eased Sarah caught up with a few families across the region to take a family portrait.
The Kingdon family, from Darlington: Sara with her son Jack, three, and her mum, Sheila, who lives next door
She said: “We wanted to capture these unprecedented times by offering local families the opportunity to create lasting lockdown memories, with a photo taken in front of their house.
The Hedley family from Darlington, Lisa, Jonathan, Frank, Nancy and dog Aggie
"The coronavirus lockdown is unlike anything any of us have experienced – and we thank the families in helping us to capture images of this remarkable period of our lives, when the North-East and North Yorkshire stayed at home to help save lives.”