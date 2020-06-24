RURAL communities are at the frontline of feeling the effects of climate change, says a new countryside network aiming to ensure their voice is heard in future debates.

The Countryside Climate Network is calling for rural areas to be more heavily involved in future discussions on tackling climate change and has warned there are"unfair barriers" to decarbonisation.

Established by UK100, a network of local leaders that campaigns on climate change, it involves 21 local authorities, including Durham County Council and North Yorkshire County Council.

In a letter published today, it said: "Our rural communities are at the frontline of feeling the effects of climate change.

"The driest of springs follows a winter of floods. Damaging our food production, bringing hardship to our villages and towns. But we can also be at the forefront of climate action too.

"The countryside offers far more than a place to plant millions of trees to offset carbon emissions from elsewhere. Rural communities have always been a great source of national progress and innovation."

Among the initiatives by the authorities to tackle climate change is Durham's Business Energy Efficiency Project (BEEP), helping companies save money on energy bills and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 1,700 tonnes and investment in LED lights in North Yorkshire. reducing carbon emissions by 4,000 tonnes.

But rural areas can also face added challenges, including difficulties in switching to more sustainable transport, renewable heating and funding gaps between rural and urban areas.

Cllr John Clare, Durham County Council's "climate change champion" said: “The opportunity to come together to share learning and experiences with other rural local authorities will enable us to tackle challenges and support each other as we work towards a common cause.

"Our Climate Emergency Response Plan, adopted in February 2020, sets out more than 100 projects to deliver on our carbon reduction ambitions.”

Cllr Carl Les, leader of North Yorkshire County Council said: “We are lucky to call North Yorkshire home and the work we have begun will help us understand where we are and what more we can do to deliver a robust structure to protect our environment in a more formal way.

“We have committed to strive towards an ambitious target for carbon neutrality. We are committed to actions, not just words.”

Chairman Steve Count, leader of Cambridgeshire County Council, has warned rural areas face unfair barriers to decarbonise, including lower budgets and funding rules which favour urban concentrations but may have less overall carbon reduction.

Cllr Count said: “From Cornwall to County Durham we have decided to take a stand. We’re frustrated that climate solutions and green recovery packages haven’t found the right balance, largely missing the rural voice.

“It can be hard to meet our sustainable ambitions when urban areas have no need to fund essential bus services to remote communities or invest in broadband because the market doesn’t reach isolated areas.

"These examples of typical rural disadvantages add up, combined with a funding gap in rural areas twice that of our urban counterparts, means our stretched resources are diminished making the challenge of funding sustainable solutions even harder.

“We need a green recovery that works for the two thirds that live outside the most urban cities and towns.

“However, rural communities face unfair barriers in trying to decarbonise – it is harder to attract funding for projects which don’t fit traditional cost benefit analyses, which favour urban concentrations yet may have less overall carbon reduction impact.”

